Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $473.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

