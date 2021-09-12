Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

