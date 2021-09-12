Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

