Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

