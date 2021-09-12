Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $403.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

