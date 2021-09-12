Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.32 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $107.32 million and approximately $716,005.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 96,949,252 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

