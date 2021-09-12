Centrifuge Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $106.08 million and $685,751.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00078825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.48 or 1.00044470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.07211246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00904370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 96,968,380 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

