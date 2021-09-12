Ceres (CERES) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $33,105.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $158.34 or 0.00344175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00074906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00130994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00183486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.25 or 0.07316927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.46 or 0.99908887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.74 or 0.00968859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003043 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,494 coins and its circulating supply is 7,494 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars.

