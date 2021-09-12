CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $2.21 on Top Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00004809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $124.42 million and $18.11 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00183569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.17 or 0.07302595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.66 or 0.99905934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.88 or 0.00960436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003053 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,019,229 coins and its circulating supply is 56,364,394 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

