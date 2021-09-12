Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $36.91 million and $8.47 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00163391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.