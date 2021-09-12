Chainlink (LINK) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.84 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $28.41 or 0.00062601 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $12.84 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,009,554 coins. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

