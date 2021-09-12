Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $808.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CHTR traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $787.12. 722,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $762.82 and a 200-day moving average of $696.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

