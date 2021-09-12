Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.4% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $53.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,817.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,220. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,707.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,414.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

