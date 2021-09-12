ChartEx Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $515,048.77 and $51,395.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00129329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00181437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,510.33 or 1.00367796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.87 or 0.07299544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00943346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

