Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities comprises approximately 0.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $152,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,225. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

