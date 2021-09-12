Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,005,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,074. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

