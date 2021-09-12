Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,005,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.