Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 34.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 34.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,054,000 after buying an additional 671,877 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. 11,005,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.60. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

