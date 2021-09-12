Chia Network Price Tops $210.29 (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $332.72 million and $33.00 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $210.29 or 0.00464506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.