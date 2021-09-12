Chiliz (CHZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $198.81 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $198.81 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00062217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00152702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

