Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $349.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $424.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $210.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $966.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE CHH opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $123.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $402,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

