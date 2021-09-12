Chonk Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $63.40 or 0.00141114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $15,997.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

