Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Chromia has a total market cap of $136.19 million and $61.88 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00062268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00152593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

