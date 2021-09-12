Chronologic (DAY) Hits Market Cap of $268,094.76

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Chronologic has a market cap of $268,094.76 and approximately $241.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00160184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044320 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

