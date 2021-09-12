Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 625,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,158,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.