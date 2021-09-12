Citigroup Inc. Buys 37,372 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 4.55% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $146,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after purchasing an additional 169,627 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

