Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $142,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

