Citigroup Inc. Has $141.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 182.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $141,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $115.87 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

