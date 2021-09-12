Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 273.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $128,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,256,000 after buying an additional 224,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $304.69 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.