Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,934,000 after buying an additional 239,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434,569 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.57. 15,422,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,997,144. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.