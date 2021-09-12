Citigroup Inc. Purchases 454,378 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Marvell Technology worth $137,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

