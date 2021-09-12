Citigroup Inc. Sells 195,695 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.30% of Public Storage worth $157,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,857,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after buying an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $323.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.52. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

