Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,139 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NXP Semiconductors worth $197,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,859,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,398 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,498 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $212.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

