Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,475 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.55% of SBA Communications worth $190,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $352.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.14.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

