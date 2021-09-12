Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,187. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

