Civic (CVC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.17 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $365.05 million and approximately $92.17 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

