Civilization Price Reaches $0.0880 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and approximately $188,049.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civilization has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044246 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.