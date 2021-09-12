Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 214,000 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 419.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.87% of Nautilus worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NLS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.79. 730,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,561. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

