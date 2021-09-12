Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 32,200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,012. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

