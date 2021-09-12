Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys Shares of 135,500 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

