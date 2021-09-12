Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys Shares of 209,000 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Xperi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Xperi by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Xperi by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Xperi by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPER stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 359,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

