Clark Estates Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIIB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.81. 1,380,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
