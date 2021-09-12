Clark Estates Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 35,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,951,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 10,015,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

