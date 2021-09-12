Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $22.78 Million Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,164 shares during the quarter. Shattuck Labs makes up 3.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 1.88% of Shattuck Labs worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $155,591.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,466 shares of company stock worth $2,747,209 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

STTK traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 125,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $844.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

