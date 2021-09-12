Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for about 1.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.27% of Equity Commonwealth worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,005,000 after buying an additional 158,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $54,028,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.99 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

