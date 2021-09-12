Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $3.03 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Markston International LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 1,658,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.