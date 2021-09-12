Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $5.01 Million in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.18% of AMC Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

