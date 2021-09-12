Clark Estates Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $63,774,567. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

