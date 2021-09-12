Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

EBS stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. 484,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,474. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

