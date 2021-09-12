Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $35.94. 2,617,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,257. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

